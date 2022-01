Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 20:41 Hits: 5

Survivor Musallam al-Quwatli says conviction of Anwar Raslan for his role in crimes against humanity was a 'first step'.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/13/former-syrian-colonels-last-day-on-first-war-crimes-trial