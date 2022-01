Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 10:06 Hits: 1

Following several days of violent nationwide protests, the Kazakh authorities, with the help of Russian-led forces, appear to have restored order. For the United States and China, the episode has highlighted the strategic importance of this resource-rich Central Asian country, as well as the scope of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imperial ambitions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/why-kazakhstan-matters