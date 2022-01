Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 10:45 Hits: 1

After a remarkably strong performance in 2021, financial markets now seem to be coming to terms with the likelihood that fiscal and monetary policies will tighten in 2022. Though a bearish outlook may not yet be warranted, the possibility that equities could suffer a net-negative year must be taken seriously.

