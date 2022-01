Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 15:40 Hits: 1

For years, prosecutors have eschewed criminal cases against financial manipulators, and loose financial conditions have driven a desperate search for positive real returns. The situation was perfect for entrepreneurs like Elizabeth Holmes to raise funding for implausible ideas.

