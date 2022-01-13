The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

John Nichols on How Coronavirus Criminals Pandemic Profiteers Hurt World's Response to COVID-19

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg3 nichols book split

We speak with The Nation’s national affairs correspondent John Nichols on the occasion of his new book, “Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability for Those Who Caused the Crisis,” which takes aim at the CEOs and political figures who put profits over people during the coronavirus pandemic. The chapters cover notorious figures such as former President Trump, Mike Pompeo, Jared Kushner and Jeff Bezos. “In the United States alone, hundreds of thousands of deaths occurred that did not have to occur,” says Nichols. “Globally it’s in the millions, and the U.S. could have played a huge role in addressing that.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/1/13/john_nichols_coronavirus_criminals_pandemic_profiteers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version