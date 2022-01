Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 08:13 Hits: 1

More than 2,000 troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) began withdrawing from Kazakhstan on January 13, Russia said, after being called in to help stabilize the Central Asian nation following deadly unrest.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-csto-troops-withdrawal-russia/31652147.html