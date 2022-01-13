The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Arizona Republican who signed phony 'certification' saying Trump won flees from reporter's questioning

On Tuesday, Arizona state Rep. Jake Hoffman, one of the Republicans who signed a fake election "certification" alleging that he was a Republican elector appointed for former President Donald Trump's nonexistent victory in Arizona, turned away from a reporter with 12 News trying to ask him about his role in the forgery.

The reporter caught up with Hoffman and demanded he explain how he had authority as an elector, he said, "in unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur."

When the reporter asked if Hoffman received any direction from anyone, he tried to deflect.

"I was one of the electors, I'm not in charge of the electors," Hoffman said.

"How did you hear about it?" asked the reporter.

"You would need to ask the party chair that," he said.

"Ask [the party chair] how you got a phone call?!" the reporter shot back incredulously.

At this point, Hoffman simply walked away.

Two days ago, another Republican official involved in the forged election certificates, Kathy Berden, defended the plot because "that was a long time ago."

