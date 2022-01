Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 20:51 Hits: 1

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has accused two Supreme Court Justices of bias against him ahead of upcoming elections. Former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to deny him a second term.

