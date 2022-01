Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 23:01 Hits: 1

Many humanitarian crises get little media attention and unfold unnoticed by most people around the world. The result: Less support for those in need. The aid organization CARE wants to change that.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/care-s-suffering-in-silence-report-forgotten-humanitarian-crises/a-60399050?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf