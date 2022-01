Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 06:31 Hits: 2

Nigeria had shut out more than 200 million people from the social networking site. Nigeria's IT development agency said the US tech company had met key conditions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-lifts-ban-on-twitter-after-7-months/a-60405062?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf