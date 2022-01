Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 06:49 Hits: 2

An internet watchdog said an operator of the Israeli firm NSO Group's Pegasus was working almost exclusively in El Salvador in early 2020. El Salvador government denied using the sophisticated spyware.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/el-salvador-journalists-hacked-with-pegasus-spyware-report/a-60406073?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf