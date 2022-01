Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 07:01 Hits: 1

In a landmark case, a Syrian regime officer is being tried for crimes against humanity in Germany. Evidence presented by prosecutors has cast a light on Bashar Assad's system of torture and oppression.

