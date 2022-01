Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 21:02 Hits: 1

Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to five years in prison but was recently living under house arrest, has once again been incarcerated, France's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, demanding her immediate release.

