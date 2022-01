Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 21:40 Hits: 1

The Africa Cup of Nations descended into farce on Wednesday as Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in a match prematurely halted by the referee, who later tried to restart the game only for the Tunisians to refuse to retake the field.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220112-bizarre-refereeing-plunges-africa-cup-of-nations-into-farce-overshadowing-games