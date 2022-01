Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 04:00 Hits: 1

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20220113-be-my-baby-singer-and-girl-group-icon-ronnie-spector-dies-at-78