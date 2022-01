Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 07:22 Hits: 1

Tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic was included in the Australian Open official draw on Thursday, although uncertainty remained about whether the government will cancel the top seed's visa for a second time.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220113-djokovic-included-in-australian-open-draw-despite-visa-saga-uncertainty