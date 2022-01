Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 08:39 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Senate approved on Thursday the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass, which has encountered some opposition among the public after President Emmanuel Macron's harsh criticism of the unvaccinated. Read full story

