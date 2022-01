Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 08:36 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Thursday preliminary data from a trial it conducted on its COVID-19 shot, Vaxzevria, showed it generated a higher antibody response against the Omicron variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma, when given as a third booster dose. Read full story

