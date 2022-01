Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 08:36 Hits: 2

SIBU: Sarawakians who have yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster dose have been urged to get it done, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/13/covid-19-sarawak-dcm-urges-public-to-get-their-booster-shots-in-light-of-omicron-surges