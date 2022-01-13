MyPillow's Mike Lindell claims he has evidence that '300 million' Americans committed election fraud

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 01:30 Hits: 2

Some people just never learn. Delusional MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has made headlines again, this time for arguing that "300 million" Americans belong in jail for election fraud.

Of course his comment is outrageous, but what’s even funnier is clearly Lindell failed basic mathematics. As of Jan. 11, the U.S. census reported the U.S. population as 332,425,423. Meaning that according to Lindell’s calculations, almost all of the country belongs in jail.

So … in theory, is the rest of the population going to monitor those in jail?

First reported by Right Wing Watch, Lindell's remarks were made on Real America's Voice.

Mike Lindell has never been more confident about his plan to overturn the 2020 election: "We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people." Is he planning to imprison basically the entire US population? pic.twitter.com/UYfC1dR7V0 January 12, 2022

"Everything you're gonna see over these next seven months, to get rid of the machines, you're gonna see a Supreme Court case coming out, all these great things, everybody,” Lindell said.

He then claimed he was “more optimistic today than I have been yesterday, the day before that” because he has “all the pieces of the puzzle.”

What puzzle? To clarify, Lindell—one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters—claims he has evidence to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen. For more than a year, Lindell has consistently shared conspiracy theories as to how the election was stolen from Trump. Of course Trump validates these delusions, which encourages Lindell further.

I mean, Lindell is even an honorable guest speaker at Trump’s Save America rally in Arizona this Saturday, alongside other notable speakers like Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Andy Biggs, ABC News 15 reported.

“You talk about evidence, we have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people,” Lindell said. “We have that all the way back to November and December."

But of course, while he claims this he fails to prove any actual evidence that would put all Americans in jail. Not to mention his number is more than double the number of people who voted in 2020.

Lindell clearly has his head in a different place. His conspiracy theories lack evidence, but what he does have is one defamation lawsuit, a quixotic Supreme Court complaint, and of course a loss of $25 million since he allegedly spent at least $25 million of his own money in pursuit of “democracy.”

"I'll mortgage everything I have because we're starting to see so many fruits of what we've been doing," Lindell told Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast. "None of it's in vain. It's all going to come to a beautiful place. Not just an election cleaned up but so many other things we've learned."

Lindell seems to want to stop at nothing to get his way. His goal even seems to have changed with time, from first refusing to accept Trump is not the president to now attempting to prevent voting machines from being used in future elections.

In other Lindell news, the MyPillow CEO told The Daily Beast this week he is still planning to launch his own social media site. This news comes nine months after his first attempt at doing so was a complete fail. Seems like Lindell just loves embarrassing himself.

Why is he doing it? In attempts to dismantle sites like Twitter and Facebook, which have been cracking down on conspiracy theorists like him and his friends. But while Lindell isn’t threatened that his buddy Trump is also making a site, how does Trump feel about this?

As Lindell seems to know no boundaries, the real question is, what will it take for this man to get kicked off Trump's speaker list?

