Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 12:04 Hits: 1

A pipeline linking Russian gas with China means that Moscow is driving ahead with gas exports to China, which could allow it to tighten the screws further on EU consumers. Others say it could blow up in Moscow's face.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-gas-boost-fuels-moscow-s-china-pivot/a-60393843?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf