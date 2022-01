Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 12:24 Hits: 1

In the past, they wore olive-green uniforms and used military might to gain power. Today, they are "elected," as true democracies helplessly look on, writes Johan Ramirez.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-latin-america-s-new-generation-of-dictators/a-60389815?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf