Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 12:25 Hits: 1

The highest number of asylum requests came from Syria, while over 17% of first-time applications were on behalf of children born in Germany under the age of one.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-2021-asylum-applications-highest-since-2017/a-60394998?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf