Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 14:45 Hits: 1

A judge in the United States rejected an attempt by British Prince Andrew to dismiss a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/prince-andrew-to-face-sexual-abuse-trial-in-us/a-60400496?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf