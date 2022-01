Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 16:04 Hits: 1

The US and its allies sat down with Russian envoys amid heightened tensions over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. While no gaps were bridged, NATO said it was ready for more talks with Moscow.

