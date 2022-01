Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 17:13 Hits: 3

The European Commission is moving to curb the practice of selling passports to rich foreigners. Vanuatu has granted citizenship to wealthy investors, including suspects wanted by Interpol.

