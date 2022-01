Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 17:20 Hits: 4

On the day Germany reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, the country's lower house of parliament has tightened restrictions. Not all parliamentarians were happy, least of all the far-right AfD.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-bundestag-tightens-covid-19-rules-as-omicron-cases-surge/a-60403292?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf