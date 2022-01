Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 18:28 Hits: 3

The Berlinale will feature reduced capacity, required vaccine certificates and no parties.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pared-down-berlin-film-festival-to-go-ahead-despite-omicron/a-60403335?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf