Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022

In December, the Home Office sent a rejection letter to a Syrian asylum-seeker, saying it was safe for him to return. That would have been first case of its kind in the UK. Now, authorities appear to have backtracked.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-home-office-backs-down-on-syrian-asylum-seeker-s-case/a-60398482?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf