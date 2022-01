Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:34 Hits: 3

Coronavirus shutdowns are ending across Africa. Officials don't view severe curbs as a suitable tool for containing the spread. Vaccinations alone won't cut it. Now, Africans are seeking a way to live with the virus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/short-on-vaccines-africa-is-facing-an-endemic-coronavirus/a-60401285?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf