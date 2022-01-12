Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 08:41 Hits: 1

With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing among children in France, Prime Minister Jean Castex took to the airwaves Monday night to relax the school protocol, once again. Teachers across the country were already livid over the government's pandemic response and have planned a massive strike for Thursday. The new instructions – the third set since children returned to school January 3 after the holidays – have not calmed the teachers' ire. Au contraire.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220112-unions-poised-for-historic-strike-over-france-s-covid-19-school-rules