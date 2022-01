Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 16:11 Hits: 1

Tunisia on Wednesday announced a new night-time stay-at-home order for the next two weeks in order to tamp down surging coronavirus cases.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220112-tunisia-reimposes-night-time-curfew-in-effort-to-stem-virus-surge