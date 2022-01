Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 16:48 Hits: 3

Libyan security forces carried out a brutal operation in the early morning hours of January 10, arresting hundreds of hundreds of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees who had been camped out in front of a UN refugee centre in the Libyan capital Tripoli since October 2021.

