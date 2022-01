Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:25 Hits: 1

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a suspension of a visa-free travel agreement with the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu because of its scheme offering passports to rich foreigners. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/12/in-a-first-eu-to-suspend-visa-free-travel-for-039golden-passport039-country