Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:43 Hits: 1

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro accused two members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday of taking sides in this year's election and favoring leftists leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/12/bolsonaro-says-supreme-court-justices-taking-sides-in-brazil-election