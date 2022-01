Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 15:58 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday sanctioned six North Koreans, one Russian and an entity it said were responsible for procuring goods for North Korea's weapons programs, a move that follows a series of North Korean missile launches, including two since last week. Read full story

