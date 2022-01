Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 14:42 Hits: 1

Mental disorders, on the rise worldwide since the pandemic erupted, are especially acute in Iran, fueled by economic crisis and political repression.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2022/0112/Mental-chaos-in-Iran-Is-government-helping-people-or-harming?icid=rss