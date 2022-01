Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:10 Hits: 4

The “Putin Generation” did not experience the deprivations of their forebears. Their outlook will likely have a profound effect on Russia’s future.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0112/What-s-in-a-name-For-Russia-s-Putin-Generation-not-as-much-as-you-d-think?icid=rss