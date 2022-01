Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:28 Hits: 5

Concern over radio spectrum crowding delayed 5G rollouts this month. But confirmation of a federal communications referee may help the process.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2022/0112/Does-5G-dangerously-crowd-the-spectrum-Federal-referee-may-help?icid=rss