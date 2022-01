Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:31 Hits: 3

This week, Ugandan students packed backpacks for the first time since the pandemic began when the East African nation ended its school closure, to the relief of parents and children’s organizations. Most public schools have been unable to offer virtual schooling.

