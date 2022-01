Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:32 Hits: 5

For nearly two centuries, the New York Philharmonic music directors have been men, but that could soon change. Susanna Mälkki, who made her New York Philharmonic debut in 2015, is a competitive contender for the spot.

