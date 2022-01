Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:33 Hits: 4

The U.S. Federal Reserve banks are seeing some of the most diverse leadership since their founding. On the newly named 2022 boards, 44% of the directors are female and a record 40% of directors are people of color.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2022/0112/For-the-first-time-men-are-the-minority-on-Fed-Reserve-boards?icid=rss