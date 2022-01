Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:34 Hits: 4

The pandemic has hit small businesses around the world hard. But in Egypt, female entrepreneurs have turned a traditional lending system into an app. “Gameyas,” community-based lending programs, are helping women pay off loans and get a fresh start.

