Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 19:47 Hits: 4

The continent’s premier soccer tournament has pushed this year’s host, war-torn Cameroon, to be a showcase for peace.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0112/The-power-of-sport-to-quell-violence-in-Africa?icid=rss