Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 13:55 Hits: 1

Chairman told Bloomberg News that the EV maker is in talks with the kingdom to build a factory there by 2025 or 2026.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/1/12/bb-lucid-motors-plans-to-build-ev-factory-in-saudi-says-chairman