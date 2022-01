Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 17:25 Hits: 4

Far-right president says two justices favour his left-wing rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, before October's election.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/12/brazil-bolsonaro-accuses-supreme-court-justices-of-partisanship