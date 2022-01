Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 10:12 Hits: 1

As the world attempts to figure out how to live with COVID-19, it must also commit to identifying the missteps – accidental and otherwise – that caused the pandemic. That means, first and foremost, turning a critical eye toward China.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-blocking-investigation-of-covid-19-origins-by-brahma-chellaney-2022-01