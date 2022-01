Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 11:38 Hits: 1

Major economic forecasters like J.P. Morgan and S&P Global Ratings are painting a rosy picture of emerging markets’ growth prospects this year. But there are multiple reasons to believe that the consensus view will soon prove to be unsustainable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/unrealistically-rosy-forecasts-for-emerging-economies-this-year-by-barry-eichengreen-2022-01