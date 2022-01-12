Environmental Justice Activists Want NJ Gov. to Vote No New Gas-Fired Power Plant in Newark

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 13:51 Hits: 1

In Newark, New Jersey, residents of the largely Black and Latinx community of Ironbound are calling on Governor Phil Murphy to stop plans to build a $180 million gas-fired power plant that could worsen the poor local air quality and exacerbate the climate crisis. As the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission holds a vote to begin construction on Thursday, activists are urging the governor to enforce the environmental justice law that he passed last year. “If we don’t set a good precedent for New Jersey, what does that mean for the country and other states that are trying to pass similar laws?” says Maria Lopez-Nuñez, member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/1/12/new_jersey_environmental_justice_law_fight