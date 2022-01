Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 08:41 Hits: 5

ALOR SETAR: Twenty-five companies have been identified to be involved in submitting bank statements with false information to a waste management company here in 2018 and 2019. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/12/macc-25-companies-under-probe-for-submitting-false-bank-statements-to-secure-contracts